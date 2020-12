The Hang Seng Index rose 0.96 per cent, or 253.86 points, to 26,568.49. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Dec 29 — Hong Kong stocks ended today on a positive note following a record lead from Wall Street as traders welcomed the passage of a huge stimulus package for the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.96 per cent, or 253.86 points, to 26,568.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.54 per cent, or 18.25 points, to 3,379.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.64 per cent, or 14.63 points, to 2,258.37. — AFP