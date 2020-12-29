Airasia food offers seamless delivery solution with 10pc commission

A screengrab of the airasia food website. Launched during the MCO in May 2020, airasia food is a seamless, fuss-free and affordable solution for merchants as it runs on flat-rates and 10 per cent commission model.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― AirAsia’s new food delivery platform, airasia food, powered by Teleport, the logistics venture of airasia Digital aims to continue making a difference for merchants with no hidden fees to join it.

Launched during the movement control order (MCO) in May 2020, airasia food is a seamless, fuss-free and affordable solution for merchants as it runs on flat-rates and 10 per cent commission model.

In a statement, it said merchants could choose to sign up immediately with flat-rates and switch to a 10 per cent commission model later on.

“airasia food power payment and delivery, giving merchants full control in managing their menu and prices, apart from receiving an extended delivery range of up to 60km as compared to 15 to 20km by other food delivery platforms.”

“Our flat-rates are by far the cheapest in the food delivery industry, and we hope that this would be some sort of a ‘Merdeka’ for all the restaurants out there,” added AirAsia group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes.

He said airasia food would be launching in Singapore by end of January 2021 and expanding to other Asean cities, subsequently.

“We live in an environment where food delivery is no longer complementary but is becoming one of the primary sales channels for restaurants and home kitchen businesses everywhere.

“One of our merchants, JoshiJosh grew their sales by 500 times within 3 months,” he said. ― Bernama