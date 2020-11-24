Bitcoin hits US$19,000 for first time in three years, all-time high in sight

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.2 per cent at US$18,958. Bitcoin has gained nearly 40 per cent in November alone and is up around 160 per cent this year. — Reuters pic LONDON, Nov 24 — Bitcoin hit US$19,000 (RM77,663) today for the first time in nearly three years, homing in on its all-time high of just under US$20,000.

Fuelling its gains have been demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance. — Reuters