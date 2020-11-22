Deputy minister urges SMEs to obtain Made in Malaysia logo to boost consumer confidence

Datuk Rosol Wahid speaks to the media in Melaka July 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, Nov 22 — Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) entrepreneurs have been advised to apply for Made in Malaysia logo on their products to gain consumer recognition and confidence.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Datuk Rosol Wahid said Made in Malaysia logo is a recognition to verify that the products are made in Malaysia (country of origin) and of quality.

He said from April 2009 to October 2020, KPDNHEP had recorded a total of 1,236 applications for registration of Made in Malaysia logo with a Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) labelling totalling 19,816.

“Out of the 19,816 SKUs, a total of 15,951 SKUs were approved to get Made in Malaysia logo marking, while the rest were not approved due to several factors and did not meet the application requirements.

“It involves the failure of applicants to certify that their products are manufactured in Malaysia and contain at least 51 per cent of local materials or content, unsatisfactory labelling aspects, unsatisfactory product quality and questionable product safety,” he told reporters after visiting a youth farmer project in Kampung Sungai Ular here today.

Among the business categories that can apply for Made in Malaysia logo are food and beverage products, services, beauty and health, fashion, accessories and crafts, home furnishings and agro business.

Rosol, who is also the Hulu Terengganu MP said, products with Made in Malaysia logo could strengthen consumer confidence because the use of this logo was not given arbitrarily to product operators and had to go through strict application procedures.

“KPDNHEP is also in the process of improving the application criteria for Made in Malaysia logo to open up opportunities for more industry sectors to apply on their products, including expanding product classification compared to now which only allows products that use 51 per cent local ingredients or content.

“Among the conditions of the application is to prove the use of 51 per cent local materials or content, products must be manufactured in Malaysia, products must involve manufacturing process activities, companies registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and have a valid operating licence from local authorities,” he said. — Bernama