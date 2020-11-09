Lazada welcomes government’s budget allocation for e-commerce, digitalisation

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Lazada Malaysia has welcomed the government’s efforts, through Budget 2021, to boost e-commerce and e-wallets, which encourages more businesses to go online and into the digital space.

It also applauded initiatives and programmes aimed at strengthening the resilience of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In a statement today, the e-commerce giant said it had been working closely with the government on the PENJANA Micro & SMEs eCommerce, PENJANA Shop Malaysia Online, Buy Malaysia and Selangor e-Bazar initiatives and had seen the positive business benefits for SMEs during this challenging period.

“Hence, we are appreciative of the total allocation of RM300 million for the continuation of the PENJANA Micro & SMEs eCommerce and Shop Malaysia Online Campaigns, which will further encourage online shopping and serve to benefit over 500,000 local SMEs to help them reap the benefits of the digital economy,” it said.

The company said having onboarded around 50,000 local SMEs onto Lazada this year, it remained committed to support local businesses to shift gears to online solutions.

In addition, Lazada said it also welcomed the RM75 million allocation for the eBelia programme to promote a cashless lifestyle towards a secure, convenient and light-speed digital transaction.

“We find it incredibly encouraging that the government has laid emphasis on the burgeoning trend of e-wallets which has become an integral feature of the new normal, especially on our platform. Today, one in three Lazada Malaysia customers chooses Lazada Wallet for their online transactions.

“This is further illustrated in past campaigns such as our 7.7 Mid-Year Super Sale, during which Lazada Wallet was the most preferred payment method, with a close to 40 per cent year-on-year increase in adoption,” it said.

Meanwhile, it said the allocations to improve digital connectivity through the National Digital Network (JENDELA) and other contributions, which would increase Internet access for the B40 segment, were all initiatives that would create a more inclusive digital society.

“We also warmly welcome the inclusion of delivery riders in the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) employment injury scheme, benefitting 40,000 riders nationwide, as we are cognisant of those in the logistics sector who work tirelessly to support Lazada’s e-commerce business to serve our customers on a daily basis,” it added. — Bernama