Companies Commission to waive fee for late filing of company statutory documents due to MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) will waive the fee for late filing of company statutory documents effective tomorrow, following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in several areas in Malaysia.

SSM in a statement today said this involved statutory documents under the Companies Act 2016 to be submitted to the registrar from November 9 to December 31, 2020.

“This exemption is offered to companies operating nationwide and not limited to companies affected by the CMCO and EMCO.

“This offer is an initiative of SSM in an effort to help ease the financial burden of companies in Malaysia that have been affected following the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic,” said the statement.

Any queries may be directed to SSM via its call centre at 03-7721400 or via email to [email protected]. — Bernama