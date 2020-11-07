Prasarana chief: Rapid bus passengers to increase by 10pc next year

Passengers disembark from a RapidKL bus at KLCC May 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TELUK INTAN, Nov 7 — The number of Rapid bus passengers is expected to increase by 10 per cent next year next with the availability of the service in Kuantan, Pahang, and additional routes in Penang.

Chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), which operates the bus service, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said some 200,000 passengers were reported to use the bus service daily prior to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

He said the number dropped slightly when the movement control order (MCO) was enforced.

“The government will continue to provide subsidy to passengers who use the Prasarana bus service through the My30 unlimited travel pass initiative,” he said.

Tajuddin, who is also Pasir Salak Member of Parliament told this to reporters after a meeting with the Sungai Manik Area Farmers Organisation here today.

He said Prasarana is prepared to expand its bus service in other states, if requested by the government.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling Budget 2021 yesterday, said the government would continue with the My30 unlimited travel pass initiative, currently for Rapid Bus and Rapid Rail services in the Klang Valley, and expand it to Penang and Kuantan, involving an allocation of RM300 million.

Tengku Zafrul said it would involve four services, namely the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), KL Monorail and KL Rapid bus, which is estimated to benefit more than a million commuters. — Bernama —