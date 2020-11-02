Bursa Malaysia extends losses in early session

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 12.38 points to 1,454.51 after opening 1.42 points lower at 1,465.47. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Bursa Malaysia extended its losses in the early session today as declining counters widened due to rising market uncertainty.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 12.38 points to 1,454.51 after opening 1.42 points lower at 1,465.47.

Losers overtook gainers 728 to 166, while 310 counters were unchanged, 886 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.09 billion units worth RM1.05 billion.

Healthcare and energy index took the biggest hit so far as each declined 2.20 per cent and 2.12 per cent, on uncertain outlook and demand for both sectors.

At the time of writing, oil price slipped 3.66 per cent to US$36.55 (RM151.87) per barrel.

On heavyweight performance, Top Glove eased 39 sen to RM8.18, MISC deducted 15 sen to RM6.44, Dialog erased nine sen to RM3.61, Hartalega and Petronas Gas decreased four sen each to RM17.96 and RM15.70, Petronas Chemicals slipped five sen to RM5.80 and Maybank dropped three sen to RM6.97.

On actives, tech counters led by Lambo Group was unchanged at three sen, while AT Systematization eased half-a-sen to 9.5 sen .

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index erased 109.96 points to 10,503.62, the FBMT 100 Index was 108.08 points lower at 10,324.55 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 156.47 points to 12,585.21.

The FBM 70, meanwhile, slipped 222.70 points to 13,762.39 and the FBM ACE was 149.73 points stronger at 9,293.47.

The Financial Services Index inched down 63.61 points to 11,945.78, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.39 point lower at 139.75, and the Plantation Index shed 17.70 points to 6,784.20. — Bernama