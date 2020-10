The Hang Seng Index fell 0.49 per cent, or 122.30 points, to 24,586.60. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Oct 29 — Hong Kong shares closed with further losses today following a rout on Wall Street fanned by fears over a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in the US and Europe.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.49 per cent, or 122.30 points, to 24,586.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.11 per cent, or 3.49 points, to 3,272.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.47 per cent, or 10.47 points, to 2,249.57. — AFP