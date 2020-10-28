E-commerce provides new opportunities for Malaysians, says Shopee survey

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said out of the total sellers, 5,406 are new entrepreneurs enabled by e-commerce who cited that their businesses are operating 100 per cent online. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — A recent survey conducted by e-commerce platform Shopee involving 11,850 Malaysian sellers has shown that e-commerce is creating new livelihoods and opportunities amid rising economic challenges.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said out of the total sellers, 5,406 are new entrepreneurs enabled by e-commerce who cited that their businesses are operating 100 per cent online.

“Interestingly, of these new entrepreneurs created by e-commerce, 72 per cent are women entrepreneurs. They offer mainly health and beauty products, women’s clothing as well as fashion accessories and are able to generate RM3,950 on average a month,” he said.

Ho shared these key findings from the survey conducted by Shopee on how e-commerce provides new opportunities for Malaysians virtually via YouTube, ahead of Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale.

“The survey findings show that e-commerce provides equal opportunity for all to make a mark online. While e-commerce helps to better livelihoods, this also goes to show that it can play a larger role in shaping the modern workforce.

“This is made easy as platforms like Shopee offer a holistic e-commerce ecosystem which includes integrated payment and logistics solutions, as well as marketing and operational support to bring high traffic to our platform, which in turn means more sales for our sellers,” he said.

While e-commerce is still in early stages of growth, it is gradually creating a socio-economic ripple effect whereby over 1,700 of the 11,850 sellers surveyed shared that they employ full-time and part-time employees to cope with the overall rising demand.

“With the strong infrastructure in place, we can empower Malaysians to gainfully run an online store, be it full-time or part-time, regardless of who they are and where they are from,” Ho said.

Meanwhile, the survey also showed that 70.7 per cent of 5,406 sellers are aged between 18 and 35, of whom one in three are Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificate holders. These individuals are enterprising and able to generate an average of RM6,000 a month on Shopee, selling a huge variety of things such as children and Muslim fashion, groceries and babies and kids-related products, amongst others.

Ho said although the contribution from rural entrepreneurs only constituted 13.3 per cent, it is worthy to note that penetration is as far and wide as Pontian, Johor; Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, and Kabong, Sarawak, driven primarily by younger women.

“As a result, Shopee finds that e-commerce, too, is facilitating the nationwide supply of hometown specialties such as ‘keropok lekor, kek lapis, Pangkor anchovies, shrimp paste, cencaluk and more, giving consumers better variety online. These rural sellers are able to generate an average sales of RM3,200 monthly.”

He also said 66.7 per cent of respondents said they were doubling their inventory in preparation for the 11.11 shopping festival, while 70.2 per cent of the sellers projected at least 100 per cent growth in sales on their Shopee stores during the 11.11 Big Sale event as compared to 2019, with some anticipating a five-fold increase.

“Working closely with brands, retailers and sellers, we have put together great bargains and unmissable deals for Malaysians to enjoy till November 11. They can look forward to daily free shipping with a minimum spend of RM11, get more value for money with daily 50 per cent discount vouchers, as well as 11 sen and RM1 Shocking Sale deals and more,” he said.

Ho said consumers across the country will be connected and inspired through deals, enhanced features and entertainment such as the 11.11 Big Show on November 11 from 9pm-11pm via Shopee Live, TV3, Tonton, and YouTube.

“We want every person and business to be able to benefit from the growth of e-commerce and participate in the future digital economy. 11.11 Big Sale, as with all our shopping festivals, reflects our commitment to transform the lives of communities we serve. We look forward to a fruitful festival,” he added. — Bernama