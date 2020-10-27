Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-afternoon

At mid-afternoon, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.11 points to 1,500.72 after opening 2.50 points lower at 1,492.11. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Bursa Malaysia continues its upward momentum after the lunch break, driven by the strong performance of the healthcare and technology sectors.

At mid-afternoon, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.11 points to 1,500.72 after opening 2.50 points lower at 1,492.11.

Gainers led losers by 592 against 368, while 393 counters were unchanged, 818 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.20 billion units worth RM2.55 billion.

“The healthcare and technology index will continue to push the key index further today on bargain-hunting mode for stocks that has slipped below their relative strength index,” said an analyst.

On heavyweights, Hartalega and Top Glove continues to be the top composite index contributors, rising by 74 sen and 18 sen to RM18.42 and RM8.80, respectively.

Together with Supermax, the glove counters were among the top gainers during the early trading session, boosting the healthcare index, followed by Malaysian Pacific Industries (MPI) and KESM which also contributed to the rise in the technology index.

Supermax added 50 sen to RM9.71, MPI rose RM1.10 to RM22.90 and KESM climbed 41 sen to RM8.63.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 64.0 points to 10,873.55, the FBMT 100 Index was 58.82 points higher at 10,678.36 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 100.08 points to 13,043.61.

The FBM 70, meanwhile, rose 143.63 points to 14,339.59, while the FBM ACE shed 197.60 points to 10,024.86.

The Financial Services Index inched up 12.21 points to 12,318.69, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.35 of-a-point higher at 144.58, while the Plantation Index slipped 18.20 points to 6,942.17. ― Bernama