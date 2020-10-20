Public Sector Housing Financing Board boosts sukuk issuance size to RM50b

According to the announcement, AmInvestment Bank Bhd, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd are the joint lead managers and book runners for the sukuk’s book-building exercise. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Public Sector Housing Financing Board (LPPSA) has issued RM50 billion worth of sukuk as part of its Islamic commercial papers (ICP) and Islamic medium term notes (IMTN) programme.

In an announcement on the Fully Automated System for Issuing/Tendering (FAST) platform, facility agent CIMB Investment Bank said the facility is an upsized ICP and IMTN issuance programme, which together with upsized conventional commercial papers and conventional medium term notes, and a syndicated Islamic revolving credit-i facility and syndicated revolving credit/term loan facilities, have an aggregate combined limit of up to RM50 billion in nominal value.

The government on September 22 approved LPPSA’s proposed upsizing of the CP/MTN programme and the ICP/MTN Programme from up to RM25 billion previously.

The sukuk are all irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by the government.

According to the announcement, AmInvestment Bank Bhd, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd are the joint lead managers and book runners for the sukuk’s book-building exercise.

RHB Islamic Bank Bhd is the shariah advisor.

As at 4pm, Bank Negara Malaysia conducted RM36.70 billion in conventional money market tender and RM11.10 billion for Murabahah money market tender, both for one day money.

The move to increase the sukuk limit is being seen as a positive sign for the property sector which would lead to higher take up rate.

An analyst said that the property industry had been facing lacklustre performance over the past year, and various promotions and discounts taking place including the Home Ownership Campaign led to higher buying interest.

“As housing loans from the private sector have been on a downtrend due to dampened economic conditions, it has pushed developers to offer as much rebate as possible.

“For those who do not see a decrease in their monthly income, it is a good time to buy a house due to lower market valuation,” she said.

LPPSA’s rate now stands at four per cent and does not move in line with the increase or reduction of the overnight policy rate. — Bernama