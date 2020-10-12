Acrosx imvites agencies to explore halal market in Japan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Acrosx Japan Inc today invited more agencies in Malaysia to collaborate in bringing halal products from Malaysia to Japan and the overall global market.

Its chief executive officer, Keith Wong Wai Kit said the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ was also interested in exploring into the standard of halal food preparation as well as Muslim-Friendly contexts.

Wong said Acrosx Japan is also keen in creating webinars that connect Malaysia-Japan in ensuring continuation of cooperation between the two countries.

“Sharing sessions also open up opportunities for Malaysian products to be in line with other international halal products,” he said in a statement.

On Oct 6, about 50 participants participated in a “Muslim-Friendly” online seminar held in Japan.

The two-hour seminar discussed issues, challenges and opportunities available in the context of Halal Food Standards, as well as the Muslim-Friendly context.

Wong has been living in Japan for 20 years and actively marketing Malaysian Halal brand in that country. — Bernama