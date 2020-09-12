Melaka targets 500 entrepreneurs for ‘Buy Malaysian Products’ campaign

The Melaka government targets 500 SMI entrepreneurs from across the country to participate in the state-level Buy Malaysian Products Campaign and Mega Sales Programme. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Sept 12 — The Melaka government targets 500 small and medium industry (SMI) entrepreneurs from across the country to participate in the state-level Buy Malaysian Products Campaign and Mega Sales Programme, scheduled to take place at Ayer Keroh International Trade Centre from November 27 to 29.

State Unity, Community Relations, Human Resource and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Othman said that the programme is in line with the state’s government efforts to support the federal government, specifically the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP)’s ongoing Buy Malaysian Products Campaign and the Mega Sales Programme until December 31.

“The event is hoped to help local entrepreneurs in promoting and selling their various food items and products to visitors.

“Application to participate in the event will be opened soon via the Melaka KPDNHEP and the state Economic Planning Unit,” he told reporters after launching the state-level Buy Malaysians Products Campaign and Mega Sales tour programme at Dataran Pahlawan Megamall, here, today.

Ismail said that the campaign will also serve as a platform connecting SMI entrepreneurs involved with companies or supermarkets from outside the state.

Meanwhile, the three-day tour programme which started yesterday, involved 15 local entrepreneurs selling various products, including food and crafts.

The next venue for the tour programme is NSK Supermarket (Sept 25-27), to be followed by Tesco Peringgit (October 2-4), AEON Bandaraya Melaka (October 30-November 1), Tesco Cheng (November 6-8), Mahkota Parade (November 27-29), Family Store (December 4-6) and Dataran Pahlawan Megamall (December 18-20).

The campaign is aimed at boosting domestic economic growth by increasing sales of local products, hence, stimulating retail sector activities that were affected during movement control order (MCO), he said.

“Apart from that, it can also raise the people’s awareness on quality Malaysian products and services, which are capable of competing at the international level, as well as to inculcate patriotism among Malaysians towards home-grown products,” he said. — Bernama