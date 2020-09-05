Fermpro invests RM20m for expansion, increases ethanol production

Managing Director Datuk Siew Ka Wei speaks at the Fermpro Sdn Bhd site in Chuping, Perlis September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KANGAR, Sept 5 ― Perlis’ largest manufacturing company, Fermpro Sdn Bhd, has invested RM20 million in its expansion plan to increase production of ethanol with plans to invest another RM10 million in future.

Fermpro Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk Siew Ka Wei said the plant obtained its first manufacturing licence from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) nearly 35 years ago.

He said since then, the plant has grown and it was upgraded end of last year to increase its ethanol production capacity from 3.5 million litres to 5 million litres per year.

He said with the additional RM20 million investment, the ethanol production will be increased to 10 million litres per year.

“We hope that this investment will serve as a springboard for other investors to invest in Perlis,” he said.

He said the expansion is timely as there is a high demand for ethanol, a component used in the production of hand sanitisers.

“Presently, 15 to 20 million litres of ethanol are imported so we want to produce more to meet local demand,” he said.

Datuk Siew Ka Wai (centre) visiting the plant here in Chuping, Perlis.

Siew thanked Miti, the federal government and the state government for making it possible for Fermpro to expand its manufacturing operations.

Miti Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who visited the factory today, said the demand for ethanol is increasing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This company has applied for a license to expand with an initial investment of RM20 million and an additional RM10 million in the near future,” he said.

He said Fermpro had applied for a manufacturing licence to produce ethanol in the same site as its original plant.

“I was informed by Malaysian Investment Development Authority that the licence application for expansion and production of ethanol was approved with immediate effect,” he said.

He hoped the approval for the expansion will create more job opportunities and contribute towards the economy in Perlis.

“I just had a discussion with the Perlis mentri besar before this on collaborations between the state and federal to bring more investors into Perlis,” he said.

He said Perlis has potentials to attract investors in terms of its natural resources and also in terms of skilled human resource.

“We have a university here to train up more people in engineering so this can attract quality investments into Perlis,” he said.

Fermpro, under the Nylex Group Berhad, was established in Chuping, Perlis in 1985.

It is the largest tax contributor in Perlis and was established next to a sugar cane plantation as it produces ethanol through the fermentation of molasses.

The ethanol produced is used in both industrial and household products including sanitisers, disinfectants, cleaning solvents and printing ink.