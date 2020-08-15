Muhyiddin: Microsoft, Amazon and Google keen to develop Malaysia into regional IT hub

Microsoft, Amazon and Google keen to develop Malaysia into regional IT hub — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 15 — Global technology giants Microsoft, Amazon and Google have shown interest in together developing Malaysia into a regional hub for information technology, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said representatives of the major tech firms expressed their interest at a meeting with him recently.

“I think many have shown their interest in helping Malaysia. Recently the leaders of Microsoft, Amazon and Google met with me expressing their readiness to be involved in the process of developing Malaysia in the IT and other fields to make Malaysia a regional centre.

“But first, to make sure, does our country have the best connectivity? The main issue usually raised is lack of access. Our Internet is not efficient,” he said at a town hall session with state and federal civil servants in Johor here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP, also said Malaysia has not achieved a competitive level of Internet connectivity, citing the example of a schoolgirl in Sabah who had to climb a tree to get good Internet access.

He said while the government’s commitment to improving its Internet connectivity is already there, the time has come to step forward to expand access.

In June, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) student Veveonah Mosibin, 18, of Kampung Sapatalang in Pitas, Sabah uploaded You Tube videos of her spending the night in a tree to get better Internet access for her online university examinations.

The videos have since been viewed over 150,000 times. — Bernama