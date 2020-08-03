Manulife Investment launches global low volatility equity fund

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Manulife Investment Management (M) Bhd has launched a retail feeder fund, Manulife Global Low Volatility Equity Fund, to provide Malaysian investors seeking capital appreciation and participation in global equity markets, with a long-term investment horizon.

Chief executive officer Jason Chong said volatility in equity markets on the back of the global pandemic would likely continue to influence the market directions and investors could only mitigate the associated risks by searching further and wider for opportunities.

“Taking a global perspective and focusing on the potential long-term success of companies allows investors to cut through short-term market noises and stay on course to achieving their financial objectives,” he said in a statement today.

The Fund invests at least 95 per cent of its net asset value into Alliance Bernstein’s SICAV I – Low Volatility Equity Portfolio (AB SICAV I).

AB SICAV I is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg, which follows the disciplined approach and investment philosophy of quality, stability and price (QSP) - investing in high-quality, stable companies at the right price to beat the market and cushion downside. — Bernama