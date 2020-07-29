Bank Islam appoints Ismail Bakar as chairman

Tan Sri Ismail Bakar succeeds Datuk Zamani Abdul Ghani who retired on March 1 following nine years of service. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd has appointed former chief secretary to the government, Tan Sri Ismail Bakar, as its chairman effective August 1.

The Islamic bank said Ismail had over 30 years of extensive experience in the civil service, having served several important portfolios including secretary-general of the Finance, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Transport Ministries as well as budget director at the National Budget Office of the Finance Ministry.

“He was appointed the 14th chief secretary to the government on August 29, 2018, before retiring in December 2019,” it said in a statement today.

He was also a senior advisor to the World Bank Group, Washington DC, from 2008 until 2010.

Bank Islam chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said with Ismail’s vast expertise and experience in a number of portfolios, this appointment was timely as the bank was charting its future course to become the ultimate Islamic bank of choice.

Ismail succeeds Datuk Zamani Abdul Ghani who retired on March 1 following nine years of service. — Bernama