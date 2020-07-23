Bursa Malaysia shows strong gains at mid-afternoon

Top Glove leads the Bursa Malaysia's heavyweight gains by increasing 76 sen to RM25.46 at mid-afternoon. — Image courtesy of topglove.com.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Bursa Malaysia's main index, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), recorded strong gains following the resumption of trading after lunch break.

As at 3.06 pm, the FBM KLCI was 14.15 points higher, driven by 24 of its 30 constituent stocks, after a sluggish morning session.

Top Glove led the heavyweight gains by increasing 76 sen to RM25.46 followed by Sime Darby Plantation which added 17 sen to RM5.12.

Utilities counters Petronas Gas and Tenaga Nasional also recorded strong gains, rising 16 sen to RM16.24 and eight sen to RM11.38 respectively.

On the overall market, gainers continued to lead losers by 506 to 470, while 417 counters were unchanged, 594 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 7.48 billion units worth RM3.52 billion.

Of the top gainers, healthcare-related counters re-emerged on top with Careplus adding 35 sen to RM2.24 and Hartalega 26 sen higher at RM17.62.

On actives, construction company TCS Group, which made its debut on Bursa’s ACE Market today, climbed 27 sen over the offer price of 23 sen, backed by the upswing demand following the continuity project announcement by the government.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 88.71 points to 11,349.00, the FBMT 100 Index increased 91.28 points to 11,191.96 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 120.84 points stronger at 13,182.38.

The FBM 70 gained 85.88 points to 14,242.96 and the FBM ACE slipped 13.47 points at 7,660.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 57.68 points to 13,492.39, the Plantation Index strengthened 100.03 points to 7,132.54 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.78 of-a-point to 140.65. — Bernama