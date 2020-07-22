Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

As at 3.10pm, healthcare index remained dominant as it rose 7.62 per cent, driven by demand on pharmaceutical stocks. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session mixed, although the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) continues to decline.

As at 3.10pm, healthcare index remained dominant as it rose 7.62 per cent, driven by demand on pharmaceutical stocks.

The FBM KLCI, meanwhile, extended its downtrend as it contracts 4.28 points to 1,591,65 compared with yesterday's close of 1,595.93.

The index opened 1.88 points lower at 1,594.05.

On the broader market, losers slightly edged winners 500 to 475 while 431 were unchanged, 592 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total volume was 6.39 billion units worth RM3.41 billion.

Energy counters remained as the most active, while healthcare stocks persisted as the most favourable equity, leading the top gainers’ category since the market was opened this morning.

Pharmaniaga remained as the top gainer with an increase of RM1.05 to RM4.55, Duopharma gained 66 sen to RM2.94, Kotra added 75 sen to RM3.50 and Apex was up 80 sen to RM3.86.

Heavyweight counters, meanwhile, were dragged down by Maxis which shed seven sen to RM5.24 while TopGlove declined 14 sen to RM24.80.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy rose one sen to 11 sen, while newcomer, Sarawak-based oil and gas company, Ocean Vantage rose 26.5 sen to 52.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged down 15.57 points to 11,287/18, the FBMT 100 index declined 22.23 points to 11,128.68 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 11.07 points weaker at 13,090.75.

The FBM 70 inched 2.33 points to 14,174.39 and the FBM ACE was 55.91 points better at 7,678.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 5418 points to 13,483.08, the Plantation Index strengthened 50.48 points to 7,025.47 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.76 of-a-point to 139.82. ― Bernama