Sime Darby Plantation: ‘Genomeselect’ oil palm seeds boost yields on existing land

PETALING JAYA, July 21 — The demand for vegetable oils will continue to increase in line with the world population, which is expected to rise to nine billion by 2030 from the current 7.5 billion

However, the industry continues to be faced by challenges including climate change and accelerated deforestation in some of the most environmentally sensitive and biodiverse parts of the world.

This has called for a breakthrough innovation for the industry, especially when Malaysia does not plan to increase cultivated land within the country beyond 6.5 million hectares by 2030.

Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP) has announced the publication of its oil palm genome research, paving the way for the company to significantly raise oil palm yields on its existing land.

Over the next two to three years, the company plans to sell its “GenomeSelect” oil palm seeds to other plantation companies to drive their yields and at the same time meet global vegetable oil demand.

“Innovation to increase yields is critical to our growth as a company and also to driving more sustainable production of palm oil in the future,” chief strategy and innovation officer Shariman Alwani said during SDP’s dialogue today titled “Why innovation in yields is critical to the future of the palm oil industry”.

He said the genome is one of the company’s alternatives to produce more palm oil without further clearance of forest land.

According to Shariman, the first commercial harvest of the company’s GenomeSelect high-yielding seeds demonstrated the potential to increase yields by 20 per cent over the company’s best planting material to date.

SDP is now using this innovation to also develop oil palms that are easier to harvest besides being resilient to climate change and disease tolerant. — Bernama