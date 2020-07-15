Deputy minister: MARii calls for graduates, employees to reskill and upskill

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Lim Ban Hong said the automotive industry is a key industry in creating job opportunities for young talents in Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Graduates and employees in the local automotive industry should take full advantage of the Malaysia Institute of Automotive, Robotics and IoT’s (MARii) reskilling and upskilling programmes to enhance their skills and meet the growing demand in the global automotive industry.

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Lim Ban Hong said this would help Malaysia realise its aspiration to be a hub for high-skilled workers and be one of the catalysts to attract high-value investments to Malaysia.

“The automotive industry is a key industry in creating job opportunities for young talents in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, Lim had visited the MARii Academy of Technology in conjunction with the World Youth Skills Day.

Last year, MARii — an agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry — managed to train almost 6,000 university students, graduates and existing industry workforce through its programmes, and the institute plans to train an additional 9,780 participants this year.

MARii offers 15 reskilling and upskilling programmes, designed to help graduates to secure employment in the automotive industry, including the Automotive Industry Certification Engineering (AICE) that is curated to jump start the career of engineering graduates in the automotive industry.

Participants of the programme will undergo an eight-month intensive course which includes classroom training and on-the-job training in the industry. — Bernama