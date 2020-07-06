MASKargo makes maiden freighter flight to Myanmar

Malaysia Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 21, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd’s (MASkargo) inaugural freighter flight to Myanmar arrived in Yangon International Airport (RGN) last Saturday evening with 60 tonnes of cargo for the Golden Land.

In a statement today, MASkargo said MH6062 departed the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) for RGN before leaving for Bangkok International Airport (BKK).

Chief commercial officer Jason Thomas said MASKargo had been serving the Myanmar market for many years using its passenger flights but the increase in demand into and out of Myanmar of late had convinced the company on the viability of flying its freighter into the country.

“From Yangon, the freighter goes to Bangkok, another market which has shown an uptrend in recent times,” he said.

The weekly service serves KUL-RGN-BKK-KUL every Saturday from July 4. — Bernama