KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Most organisations still lack the data foundation needed for success despite growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to Cloudera’s latest global survey examining enterprise readiness to support AI at scale.

The findings highlight that while 96 per cent of organisations report integrating AI into core business processes and 85 per cent say they have a clear data strategy, nearly four out of five (around 80 per cent) admit their AI and data initiatives are still constrained by limited data access across environments.

This gap highlights an emerging “AI readiness illusion” — the belief that organisations are prepared to scale AI even as critical data challenges remain unresolved, according to Cloudera in a statement.

With AI now embedded across the enterprise, achieving consistent returns on investment remains difficult. Respondents cited data quality (22 per cent), cost overruns (16 per cent), and poor integration into existing workflows (15 per cent) as key challenges, highlighting the complexity of translating AI investments into measurable business outcomes.

Infrastructure limitations further compound the issue, with nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of respondents reporting that performance constraints have hindered operational initiatives, reflecting the difficulty of scaling AI across fragmented environments.

According to the survey, 84 per cent of respondents expressed confidence in the accuracy, completeness, and alignment of their organisation’s data. However, this optimism often masks deeper issues, including persistent silos, inconsistent data quality, and limited accessibility.

The landscape of data readiness also varies across industries. For instance, 54 per cent of telecommunications respondents reported full visibility into where their data resides, compared to 30 per cent in financial services and 31 per cent in the public sector.

As enterprise AI shifts from experimentation to execution, data readiness is emerging as the defining factor separating leaders from laggards. Organisations that can fully access and govern their data are far better positioned to deliver trusted, scalable AI.

Unlocking AI’s full value will require more than ambition — it demands genuine data readiness. Enterprises that can close this gap will be best positioned to drive lasting impact and lead the next era of intelligent business, according to the survey.

The survey, commissioned by Cloudera and conducted by Researchscape, gathered responses from 1,270 information technology leaders across the Americas (North America and South America), Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions at companies with more than 1,000 employees between January 22 and March 3. — Bernama