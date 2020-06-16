AME to build Enics’ manufacturing site in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Integrated industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd (AME) is constructing a 10,000-square metre high-performance industrial electronics factory for global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Enics AG (Enics), the company’s first manufacturing site in Southeast Asia.

Its group managing director, Kelvin Lee Chai said AME is targeting to complete the construction at AME’s [email protected] Airport City industrial park in an expedited time frame and will be delivered to Enics by early 2021.

“We clinched this deal during the Movement Control Order, underscoring the urgent need by foreign industrial and manufacturing companies to actively diversify their supply chains to include Southeast Asia.

“Our comprehensive end-to-end in-house capabilities, such as project design and construction prowess, including using industrialised building systems, enable us to deliver within the short timeline while maintaining the highest quality,” he said in a statement, today.

Lee said the company welcomes a global player like Enics into AME’s i-Park, validates value proposition as a full service industrial park provider, and Malaysia’s position as a favoured Foreign Direct Investment destination for international players.

Enics is one of the largest EMS providers in the world in the industrial electronics segment, and provides services ranging from engineering, full-scale manufacturing and after sales services to sourcing and supply chain management.

The factory would be Enics’ eighth manufacturing site globally, complementing its existing sites in Europe and China. — Bernama