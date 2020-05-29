Energy Commission to hold competitive bidding process for LSS photovoltaic plant development

Floating solar photovoltaic panels in the Balbina Lake reservoir in Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas State, Brazil, March 4, 2016. The EC will hold a competitive bidding process to select a company or a consortium for the development of a large-scale solar (LSS) photovoltaic (PV) power plant costing RM4 billion in Peninsular Malaysia with a target capacity of 1,000MWac. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 29 — The Energy Commission (EC) will hold a competitive bidding process to select a company or a consortium for the development of a large-scale solar (LSS) photovoltaic (PV) power plant costing RM4 billion in Peninsular Malaysia with a target capacity of 1,000MWac.

The EC, in a statement today, said the competitive bid for the LSS programme by Malaysia Electricity Industry to Attract Renewable Energy Investment ([email protected]) was offered in two packages.

Under Package 1, with a total quota offered of 500MWac, the capacity range offered is from 10MWac until below 30MWac; while Package 2 with total quota offered of also 500MWac, the capacity range offered is between 30MWac and 50MWac.

“This is the government’s move to revive and stimulate the economy following the outbreak of COVID-19 that has affected the country’s economy. It is also aimed at accelerating the development of the country’s electricity supply industry, especially the renewable energy (RE) industry,” said the EC.

In a bid to ensure investment in the RE field is beneficial to the people, the EC said the government had restricted the participation to only companies incorporated in Malaysia under the Companies Act 2016.

“These companies need to have 100 per cent of local shareholding, except for those listed on Bursa Malaysia which must have at least 75 per cent of local shareholding,” it said.

Hence, the EC invites companies or consortiums with experience in implementing projects related to energy generation, including project financing and operation of power plants or electrical installations, to participate in the bidding process according to the criteria set forth in the Request for Proposal (RFP) document.

The RFP document will be on sale for RM2,000 per document from May 31 until 5pm on June 12 only online via the website www.st.gov.my to avoid the spread of the Covid-19.

The closing date for the complete RFP submission is before 5pm on September 2, 2020.

The EC has initiated a competitive bidding process for the development of LSS since 2016 where to date 57 companies/consortiums had been selected to develop power plants with total capacity of approximately 1,384.21MW in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan. — Bernama