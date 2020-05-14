MPC launches virtual advisory clinic to assist acceleration of economic recovery

MPC said online advisory sessions are conducted by industry experts with knowledge, experience, and expertise in the relevant areas. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has launched the Business Regulations Virtual Advisory Clinic (BR-VAC), aimed at assisting businesses in managing legislative, procedural and compliance challenges via one-on-one online consultations.

In a statement today, it said business regulations is MPC’s latest area of virtual advisory business model — an online platform for enterprises to seek advice and recommendations on issues and challenges surrounding their business operations.

“Enterprises, especially the micro, small and medium-sized companies are encouraged to leverage the complimentary advisory services offered, for insights and recommendations in managing business barriers effectively.

“Two areas which have started earlier were tourism and mechanical and engineering,” MPC said.

It said advisory sessions are conducted by industry experts with knowledge, experience, and expertise in the relevant areas.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an economic slowdown where business activities — hence growth — decreases tremendously.

“The virtual advisory clinic model is one of MPC’s efforts in embracing the new normal, where dedicated advice and counsel are delivered at a distance to assist enterprises to accelerate business growth and intensify productivity progress.

“Business regulations are the obligatory parameters to manage new entries and existing enterprises,” he said.

Abdul Latif said as business activities start to increase, the new normal calls for businesses to be more conducive, supportive and encouraging to boost economic growth. — Bernama