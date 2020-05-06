Ambank, Maxis offer solutions to help SMEs tap into e-commerce

Maxis' new service will help SMEs tap into e-commerce. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — AmBank and Maxis have introduced SME-in-a-Box, a one-stop solution offering comprehensive and simple financing and digital solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that leverages the potential of e-commerce.

SME-in-a-Box comes with services to help SMEs that do not have an e-commerce platform to launch one quickly, the two companies said in a joint statement today.

“We recognise the need for SMEs to be digitally ready and e-commerce has relevance for their businesses, now more than ever. Ever since the Movement Control Order (MCO) started, SMEs have had to adapt to a steep learning curve,” AmBank Group chief executive officer Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said.

He said the main aim is to ensure SMEs have the ability to tap into a new source of business growth in the form of e-commerce.

“SME-in-a-Box also provides additional value for their operating account, payroll and transactional services, and gives quick access to working capital financing, among others. This partnership further serves as a viable platform for SMEs to grow by enhancing their digital capabilities through our partner, Maxis,” he said.

The statement said services within the solution include a designated hunting line, SMS advertising services to push promotions and drive more sales, as well as mobile security to protect employees’ mobile services against online threats while working from home. — Bernama