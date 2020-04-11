Norway says still willing to cut oil output if Opec+ plan implemented

A man fixes a sign with Opec's logo next to its headquarters' entrance before a meeting of Opec oil ministers in Vienna November 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

OSLO, April 11 — Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil producer, said today the country was still considering cutting oil production if the Opec+ group implemented its plan.

“How any potential output cut will be carried out by Norway, and the size of it, we will have to come back to,” Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said in an emailed statement to Reuters

Efforts by top oil nations to reach a deal on cuts of up to 15 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) hit a roadblock yesterday when Saudi Arabia and Mexico failed to agree during a G20 meeting of energy ministers.

But the meeting, in which Bru participated, had still provided important context, she said.

Norway’s crude output stood at 1.75 million bpd in February, up 26 per cent from a year ago. Including condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL), the oil liquids production was 2.1 million bpd. — Reuters