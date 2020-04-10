Bursa launches new feature on its Bursa Anywhere app

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has accelerated the release of a new feature on its Bursa Anywhere mobile application (app) to help Central Depository Services (CDS) account holders manage their accounts remotely in light of Covid-19.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the app which was launched in June 2019, is a one-stop platform that allows individual investors access to their CDS accounts via their smart devices, and it has so far garnered over 40,000 downloads.

He said the new feature also allows CDS account holders to reactivate dormant and inactive CDS accounts online without needing to physically visit their brokers.

All reactivation fees normally charged to reactivate dormant CDS accounts are waived for reactivations carried out via the APP, effective April 10-July 10, 2020, he said, adding that currently there are no charges for reactivating inactive CDS accounts.

“Bursa Malaysia is committed to take all necessary steps to minimise the impact of the adverse events caused by Covid-19, as well as ensuring the safety and well-being of our investors. Hence, we have decided to accelerate the launch of the new feature to give our investors greater access and convenience during these trying times.

“It is in our interest to ensure that our services remain available and accessible to our investors at all times with minimal or no disruption, keeping in mind their health and safety,” he said in a statement today.

He said the features offered by the app include: Transfer of shares between an investor’s CDS Accounts via FPX; consolidated view of an investor’s CDS accounts (if they have multiple accounts); Marked-to-Market Portfolio Value (for securities); self-service updating of CDS information; alerts on corporate announcements for an investor’s portfolio; and access to e-statements with a 12-month archive.

Muhamad Umar said Bursa Malaysia will continue to enhance its digital touchpoints to provide solutions that could further connect and help create an impact in marketplace. — Bernama