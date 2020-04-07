Micro, small entrepreneurs urged to go online during MCO

CEO of MDEC Surina Shukri speaks during the launch of Level Up KL 2019 in Kuala Lumpur August 9, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has urged micro and small entrepreneurs in Malaysia to continue to promote their products and services during the Movement Control (MCO) period.

Chief executive officer Surina Shukri said MDEC’s support for these entrepreneurs is not limited to those who have attended the agency’s programmes, pointing out that anyone can access the available portals to obtain information to help their business.

“As an example, the https://www.go-ecommerce.my/ portal has helped 183,290 entrepreneurs learn and develop e-Commerce skills, is constantly updated, and is suitable for those new to digital business,” she said.

The portal is used in the Localised e-Dagang Services (PeDAS) initiative implemented through Rural Internet Centres (PIDs) nationwide under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, and offers 58 online entrepreneurship modules, she said.

MDEC has listed the e-Commerce services available during the MCO period on its website.

It also recently launched the #DigitalvsCovid movement with the ministry’s support to encourage the people to use the existing digital equipment and services to mitigate the social and economic impact of Covid-19. — Bernama