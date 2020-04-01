Japan business sentiment negative for first time since 2013, survey shows

An empty breakfast buffet is seen at the Osaka Corona Hotel in Osaka, Japan March 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 1 — Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has plunged into negative territory for the first time in seven years, a key survey showed today as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand and disrupts production.

The Bank of Japan's March Tankan business survey — a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies — showed a reading of minus 8 among major manufacturers, the first negative reading since March 2013.

The short-term business sentiment survey reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavourable.

A negative reading means more companies are pessimistic than optimistic. It is considered to be the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc is faring.

The index for non-manufacturers fell to plus 8 from 20 in the December 2019 survey as the virus also hit tourism, entertainment and other service industries.

“Negative impacts are spreading broadly in various channels,” Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research, said in a report ahead of the Tankan release.

They range from slower exports, disruptions of parts from China, plunges in foreign visitors and cancellations of sports and other events to weaker stock prices and a higher yen, he said. — AFP