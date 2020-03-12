Royal Pahang Durian Group to operate largest processing facility in Malaysia

Signing ceremony between Royal Pahang Durian Group chairman Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan Al-Sultan Abdullah for Royal Pahang Durian Produce and Royal Pahang Durian Resources, and Perbadanan Kemajuan Pertanian Negeri Pahang March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Royal Pahang Durian Produce-PKPP Sdn Bhd (RPDP-PKPP), a joint-venture between the Royal Pahang Durian Group (RPD Group) and Perbadanan Kemajuan Pertanian Negeri Pahang (PKPP), is set to operate the country’s largest durian processing centre costing RM40 million which is slated for completion by June 2021.

RPD Group signed two shareholders’ agreements with PKPP yesterday, facilitating its entry into large-scale durian processing and its participation in the legalisation of encroached farming in the Raub district, Pahang.

The first agreement relates to the subscription of shares in Ample Fruits Sdn Bhd, with Royal Pahang Produce Sdn Bhd taking 60 per cent of the equity and PKPP 40 per cent. Upon subscription of the shares, Ample Fruits Sdn Bhd will be renamed as RPDP-PKPP.

Under the agreement, RPDP-PKPP will jointly invest in building, owning and operating a state of the art durian processing facility in Raub with an initial freezing capacity of 3,500 metric tonnes per month.

“When completed, this facility will be by far the largest durian processing facility (frozen whole fruit, pulp and paste) in Malaysia.

“It will feature the latest cryogenic freezing technology, highly-automated processing lines, dedicated R&D capabilities and 7,000 tonnes of storage. The plant will be in compliance with the latest export protocols and health and food safety hazard control certifications,” according to a statement issued by RPD Group.

The second agreement relates to the subscription of shares in Ample Harvest Capital Sdn Bhd by Royal Pahang Durian Resources Sdn Bhd (75 per cent) and PKPP (25 per cent). Ample Harvest Capital will be renamed Royal Pahang Durian Resources–PKPP Sdn Bhd upon completion of subscription.

Under this agreement, both parties will participate in the legalisation exercise involving initially no less than 7,000 acres (2,832.79 hectares) in the Raub district, which have been affected by encroached farming.

Royal Pahang Durian Resources had in July 2019 been granted the mandate and approval by the Pahang state government, through Perbadanan Setiausaha Negeri Pahang (PSK), to undertake and implement its proposal to address the issue of illegal farming in the Raub district and to curb further encroachment.

RPD Group chairman Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan Al-Sultan Abdullah signed for and on behalf of Royal Pahang Durian Produce and Royal Pahang Durian Resources, while PKPP was represented by its chief executive officer, Datuk Suhaimi Mohd Yunus.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah. — Bernama