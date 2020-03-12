More than half German firms hit by Covid-19 effects, says German institute

An employee passes rolls of steel in a depot at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony March 17, 2015. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 12 — Some 56 per cent of German companies are suffering negative effects from the coronavirus epidemic, Munich’s Ifo institute said today, with the tourism and hospitality sectors hit hardest.

Fears of recession in Europe’s biggest economy have grown since the outbreak of the coronavirus and the government has warned that export-oriented industries will suffer from disruptions to supply chains.

Some 63 per cent of companies in the manufacturing sector said they were negatively affected, with most citing cancelled or postponed business trips as the main factor. About half cited problems with raw materials or parts.

About half of companies in the service sector also said they were hit, mainly due to a decline in demand and the cancellation of bookings, trade fairs and conferences.

Almost 96 per cent of firms in the tourism sector and 79 per cent of those in the hospitality sector were hit.

Some 63 per cent of firms in the trade sector are suffering, Ifo said, chiefly due to supply delays and lower demand.

Ifo surveyed almost 3,400 firms.

Germany has reported 1,567 cases of the virus and three deaths. — Reuters