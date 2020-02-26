Government-linked stocks rebound at mid-morning

On the index board, most indices remained in the red with the FBM Emas Index contracting 5.5 points to 10,730.01 while the FBMT 100 Index shrank 4.59 points to 10,521.04 and the FBM Ace expanded 32.97 points to 5,728.65. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Government-linked stocks rebounded at mid-morning on mild bargain hunting, pushing the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to positive territory.

As at 11.12am, key index holders which hold the majority points of the composite index showed improvement after two hours of trading.

The FBM KLCI was 2.90 points higher at 1,503.78 after opening 11.55 points lower at 1,489.33.

Maybank was flat at RM8.28, Tenaga Nasional went up 20 sen to RM12.50, Petronas Chemicals inched up five sen to RM6.45 and Sime Darby Plantation widened seven sen to RM4.96.

Meanwhile, consumer products remained as the top losers with Carlsberg declining RM1.36 to RM35.84 while Heineken constricted 88 sen to RM28.12, Nestle lost 40 sen to RM141.60 and F&N gave up 34 sen to RM31.02.

As for the actives, Powerwell was up three sen at 40.5 sen, Advance Sygergy rose 2.5 sen to 17.5 sen and Radiant Global gained four sen to 37 sen.

On the index board, most indices remained in the red with the FBM Emas Index contracting 5.5 points to 10,730.01 while the FBMT 100 Index shrank 4.59 points to 10,521.04 and the FBM Ace expanded 32.97 points to 5,728.65.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered 0.29 point to 11,427.48 while the FBM 70 narrowed 107.91 points to 13,452.16.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was marginally lower by 0.46 point at 143.00, the Financial Services Index bagged 11.31 points to 14,411.18 and the Plantation Index advanced 18.16 points to 6,957.71. — Bernama