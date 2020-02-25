Bursa Malaysia to set up regulatory subsidiary

Bursa Malaysia Bhd will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary to assume the regulatory functions currently undertaken by Bursa Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary to assume the regulatory functions currently undertaken by Bursa Malaysia (Bursa RegSub).

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and Bursa Malaysia, in a joint statement today, said both of them have been working closely to further enhance the governance structure of the exchange by segregating its regulatory functions from its commercial objectives to address perception of potential conflicts of interest between these two roles.

“The Bursa RegSub will be governed by a board of directors, a majority of whom will be independent of Bursa Malaysia, and the chairman of Bursa RegSub will be appointed from amongst the independent board members,” they said.

SC chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar said in this regard, Bursa Malaysia remains accountable to the SC to ensure that Bursa RegSub is allocated sufficient financial and human resources to enable it to discharge its regulatory functions effectively.

“The SC will continue to regulate Bursa Malaysia directly as a listed company, as well as a market operator, while maintaining oversight of the regulatory functions performed by Bursa RegSub,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia chairman Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen said Malaysia’s capital market is globally recognised as forward-looking, well-regulated and ranks highly in investor protection.

“The Exchange will continue to work with all stakeholders in our effort towards building a vibrant and competitive marketplace,” she said.

The statement said the establishment of Bursa RegSub will put Malaysia’s stock market regulatory framework in line with jurisdictions such as Singapore, Japan and Brazil.

The SC and Bursa Malaysia will review and finalise the implementation details to ensure a seamless transition of the exchange’s regulatory function to the subsidiary, which is expected to be operational by year-end. — Bernama