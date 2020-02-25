Country’s retail sector can record double-digit growth, says retail association

A taxi driver waits for customers in the main shopping district of Kuala Lumpur on February 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysia’s retail sector has the potential to record double-digit growth by capitalising on the safety of the country to attract more tourists, said Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) president Datuk Seri Garry Chua.

As the leader in the sector, the retail franchise segment must adopt the right strategy to create confidence in the market, he said.

“Malaysia is very safe...although with decreasing number of tourists from China, we can still target other Asian countries, for example, India or European Countries,” he told a press conference on the 5th Malaysia International Retail and Franchise Exhibition (MIRF) 2020, today.

Malaysia according to him, has huge potential in the tourism industry as the country possess various world-class attractions from sporting facilities to entertainment spots as well the best seaside resorts.

“MRCA will do our little part to enable MIRF to attract more tourists (to visit the country) and in creating more business,” he said.

The MIRF, using the same theme as last year, “Franchise Forward”, would be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) beginning from July 16 to 18 this year.

About 568 booths and kiosks are slated to take part in this year’s exhibition, a growth of 100 booths and kiosk from 2019. — Bernama