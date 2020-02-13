Bursa Malaysia ends mixed on cautious sentiment

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today as cautious sentiment clouded the market following the release of weaker-than-expected Malaysia’s fourth-quarter 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) and expectations of another round of interest rate cut by Bank Negara Malaysia.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.78 points to 1,539.16 from Wednesday’s close of 1,542.94.

After opening 1.81 points higher at 1,544.75 this morning, the local index moved between 1,536.76 and 1,545.92 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 452 to 361, with 415 counters unchanged, 750 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 2.73 billion shares worth RM2.30 billion from 2.81 billion shares worth RM2.77 billion yesterday.

A dealer said investors were cautious after BNM Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus hinted at another round of overnight policy rate (OPR) cut to combat the sluggish economic data.

“The FBM KLCI will likely experience a further pullback towards the 1,535 level and firmer support will be located towards the 1,515 level. In the meantime, any upsides are capped towards the 1,560 resistance level.

“However, losses were capped by easing concerns over the impact of Covid-19, which might provide a boost to sentiments regionally going forward,” he added.

On heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.46, Tenaga eased six sen to RM12.58, Public Bank gained two sen to RM17.80 and Petronas Chemicals was two sen lower at RM6.50.

Of the actives, DGB Asia added 1.5 sen to 9.5 sen, Securemetric declined half-a-sen to 15 sen and Ekovest rose eight sen to 74.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 13.05 points to 11,023.89, the FBMT 100 Index rose 6.16 points to 10,812.95 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 36.09 points to 11,827.28.

The FBM 70 gained 141.52 points to 14,007.49 and the FBM Ace gave up 15.30 points to 5,614.16.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.15 of-a-point to 146.31, the Plantation Index slid 21.86 points to 7,291.15 and the Financial Services Index slipped 39.17 points to 14,576.46.

Main Market volume contracted to 1.68 billion shares valued at RM2.05 billion from 1.75 billion shares valued at RM2.48 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover decreased to 385.82 million units worth RM62.42 million from 421.32 million units worth RM58.50 million.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 660.45 million shares valued at RM184.52 million from 635.01 million shares valued at RM231.02 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 264.02 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (301.76 million), construction (243.47 million), technology (173.30 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (50.11 million), property (197.74 million), plantations (28.33 million), REITs (24.31 million), closed/fund (64,000), energy (203.32 million), healthcare (33.23 million), telecommunications and media (60.32 million), transportation and logistics (75.08 million), and utilities (33.00 million). — Bernama