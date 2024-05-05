KOTA KINABALU, May 5 — The Kaamatan Festival in Sabah can be a platform to mobilise entrepreneurship, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said the ministry had introduced a two-in-one programme through the organisation of the Kaamatan festival throughout Sabah to give more benefits to visitors.

He said that in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival, several agencies under the ministry have been invited to give talks and explanations regarding their functions, especially relating to entrepreneurship and cooperatives.

“As such, I hope this Kaamatan is not only a platform for Malaysians in Sabah to celebrate their diversity in culture, language, attire and traditional food, but also to mobilise entrepreneurship,” he said in a statement today.

He said information obtained from the relevant agencies could help them become entrepreneurs or form cooperatives.

The 2024 Kaamatan Festival was launched on Wednesday (May 1) in Ranau and the closing ceremony will be held in Penampang on May 31. — Bernama

