BANGKOK, May 5 — Former Selangor FC coach Tan Cheng Hoe plans to stay longer in Thailand to help his current club, Police Tero FC to survive in the Thai Premier League (T1).

Being the first Malaysian to coach in Thailand, Tan said he needs a long term stay as his task to help Police Tero to survive in T1, the top tier league, is very challenging.

“Yes, it is a very challenging task for me especially as I am coming from Malaysia after managing Selangor FC, a team doing well in the league...now I am coaching a club that is fighting to be in the league (Thai Premier League), so it’s very different.

“My plan is to be here (Thailand) for a long term as I need to gain more experience with my first outstation stint and helping the team survive is my goal,” he told Bernama when met recently.

Tan said as this is his first outside Malaysia stint, he wanted to build up his reputation in Thailand and work there for a longer time.

“It is not good for my CV if my first outstation stint results in the club being relegated,” he added.

Tan, who holds a FIFPro licence, the most prestigious qualification a coach can achieve, said he was appointed as Police Tero’s coach at a time when the club was sitting in 14th place of 16 teams in the T1.

“I know they are not performing well, not consistent and their confidence level is very very low especially when they are not winning matches. They are mentally and physically exhausted.

“I try to build their confidence and mental strength. I hope with the remaining four matches, we can at least win two matches to gain their confidence to survive in the league,” he said.

However when asked if there is a communication or language barrier to deliver his message to the players, Tan said there is no communication problem as he is being assisted by an assistant coach who speaks Thai and English well.

“I have no problem communicating with the local and foreign players as I have an assistant coach that can convey my message. I quite enjoy working with this group of local as well as foreign players,” he said.

With three games remaining, Police Tero only managed to record a win, two draws and four losses during Tan’s tenure and currently are at the bottom of the Thai Premier League. — Bernama