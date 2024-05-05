SHAH ALAM, May 5 — Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has demanded that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) immediately investigate the acid attack on Selangor FC footballer Faisal Halim at a shopping mall earlier today.

Sultan Sharafuddin, in his position of Selangor FC patron, and Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah, as Selangor FC president, both condemned the attack, calling it immoral.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, both the Sultan and the Raja Muda Selangor expressed their desire that the police investigate the attack thoroughly to discover the motive and apprehend the assailant as soon as possible.

“His Royal Highness views the attack seriously and wants the investigation to consider the possibility of involvement by groups with bad intentions, including football hooligans.

The Sultan is very disappointed and views such attacks as extreme as it involves the lives of sportsmen,” the statement read.

The Sultan also urged those with information to come forward and cooperate with the police, adding that if such incidents were left unanswered, the situation might worsen and bring about worse attacks in the future.

His Royal Highness also prayed for Faisal’s speedy recovery and eventual return to Selangor FC as an active player.

Faisal sustained injuries when he was splashed with acid while at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, near here earlier today.

Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi confirmed the attack that caused Faisal to suffer second-degree burns to several parts of his body, including his neck, shoulders, arms and chest. — Bernama