Britain to set out goals for trade talks with EU, says PM Johnson’s spokesman

The spokesman said that although there will be equivalence of rules at first after Brexit, Britain does not want alignment in the future and would pursue a free trade agreement similar to the one between the EU and Canada. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 21 — Britain will publicly set out its goals for its future partnership with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday, in a speech expected to take place early next month.

“We will set out in public what we want to achieve,” the spokesman said in response to questions about trade talks with the EU after Britain leaves the bloc on January 31.

The spokesman said that although there will be equivalence of rules at first after Brexit, Britain does not want alignment in the future and would pursue a free trade agreement similar to the one between the EU and Canada. — Reuters