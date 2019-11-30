Pesaka Antah launches RM300m mixed development project in Juasseh

KUALA PILAH, Nov 30 — Syarikat Pesaka Antah, through subsidiary Oval Gallery Sdn Bhd, is undertaking a mixed development project with a gross development value of RM300 million in Juasseh near here.

Chairman Datuk Seri Tunku Nadzaruddin Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar said the 40.36-hectare Taman Redani development, which includes 850 residential units and a commercial centre, was scheduled for completion in 2025.

“The project is being developed in three phases. The first phase offers single-storey semi-detached (semi-D) houses measuring 40ft by 80ft and single-storey terraced houses of 20ft by 70ft and 20ft by 65ft.

“There will also be affordable houses made available through the Negri Sembilan Housing Policy,” he told reporters after the Taman Redani ground-breaking ceremony officiated by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today.

Also present were the Tunku Ampuan of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Najihah Almarhum Tunku Besar Burhanuddin, and Tunku Laxamana Tunku Naquiyuddin Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar, who are Syarikat Pesaka Antah directors.

The semi-D units at Taman Redani are priced at RM380,000 each while the terraced houses are offered at RM250,000.

A total of 123 Type A affordable houses will be built and presented to the state government for sale at RM80,000 each.

Tunku Nadzaruddin said the semi-D units came with four bedrooms while the terraced houses three bedrooms.

“The Taman Redani project also features an environmentally-friendly concept through the use of solar energy, recycling campaign and energy efficiency.

“Recreational facilities will also be available to enable the residents to practise a healthy and quality lifestyle,” he noted.

The project will also include a hospital, in addition to a small shopping complex, a school and a mosque.

“We are in discussions with several operators to oversee the hospital to be built on 1.31 hectares here. The medical centre is set to be a new iconic landmark in Juasseh, offering job opportunities for locals as well as opportunities to generate economic growth for the people,” he said.

Oval Gallery Sdn Bhd is part of the Pesaka Antah group, which is owned by the family of Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Abdul Rahman, the tenth Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan and the tenth Agong. — Bernama