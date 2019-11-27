PFLNG Dua to boost LNG capacity to over 34m tonnes, says Petronas CEO

GEOJE (South Korea), Nov 27 — Petronas Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Dua (PFLNG Dua) will boost LNG capacity to more than 34 million tonnes per annum, Petronas Group chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said.

Once operational, the PFLNG Dua will expand Petronas’ LNG source and trading opportunities to provide distinctive flexible and innovative solutions to better serve the market, he said.

“Petronas total LNG production capacity is expected to increase to more than 34 million tonnes per annum,” he said at the vessel’s official naming ceremony as PFLNG Dua here, today.

The ceremony, held at the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea was officiated by Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali as the Lady Sponsor of PFLNG Dua.

It proceeded with the signing of a PFLNG Dua commemorative plaque by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad followed by a guided tour of the 393-metre long floating LNG facility.

Also in attendance were the representative director and president of JGC Corporation, Tetsuya Muramoto and president and CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries, Joon Ou Nam.

The PFLNG Dua was successfully delivered by Petronas together with its partners, JGC Corporation and Samsung Heavy Industries, the consortium responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the floating LNG facility.

Construction of Petronas’ second floating LNG facility which started in 2015 is progressing on schedule for completion and sail away in February 2020.

PFLNG DUA will be moored over the Rotan Gas Field at a water depth of 1,300 metres, located 140km offshore Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, with the capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

Wan Zulkiflee said with PFLNG Dua, Petronas now owns and operates two floating LNG facilities, following the success of PFLNG Satu which has been in operation since 2017.

Besides these, as one of the largest LNG players globally, Petronas also has LNG facilities in Gladstone in Australia, Bintulu, Sarawak, and Egypt.

Another LNG plant in Canada is currently under construction.

“Canada is coming soon,” he said.

With that, Petronas has four LNG facilities in four strategic locations across the globe. — Bernama