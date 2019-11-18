Bursa Malaysia slightly better at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session slightly better. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session slightly better on buying support in the index-linked counters amid positive market sentiment.

At 3.09pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.26 of-a-point to 1,595.01 from 1,594.72 at close on Friday.

However, on the broader market, losers led gainers 422 to 324 with 372 counters unchanged, 881 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.55 billion shares worth RM772.92 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.65, Tenaga shed four sen to RM13.64, Public Bank lost 16 sen to RM19.74, and Petronas Chemicals trimmed six sen to RM7.38.

However, CIMB and IHH rose six sen each to RM5.28 and RM5.41, respectively.

Of the actives, Sapura, Bumi Armada and Borneo Oil were flat at 30 sen, 52.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, while Netx inched up half-a-sen to 2.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 1.72 points higher at 11,315.49, the FBMT 100 Index added 0.11 of-a-point to 11,125.92, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 15.33 pints to 11,851.28, and the FBM Ace rose 23.47 points to 4,943.54.

The FBM 70, however, erased 6.94 points to 14,088.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 29.46 points to 15,582.27, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.34 of-a-point to 153.04, but the Plantation Index gained 16.87 points to 6,945.41. — Bernama