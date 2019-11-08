Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in the red as profit-taking continues to persist in selected heavyweights. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red as profit-taking continues to persist in selected heavyweights.

At 3.20pm, the benchmark index was 1.34 points lower at 1,607.99 against Thursday’s close of 1,609.33.

The key index opened 2.24 points lower at 1,607.09.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 427 to 345 with 420 counters unchanged, 801 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.21 billion shares worth RM1.23 billion.

An analyst said generally investors are currently on a profit-taking mode and foreign investors are still waiting on the sidelines for key economic data that will be released next week.

As for heavyweights, IOI Corporation was flat at RM4.34, Maxis and Sime Darby dipped six sen each to RM5.43 and RM2.29, Hong Leong Financial declined 20 sen to RM17.28 and Petronas Gas slipped two sen to RM16.58.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy was up 2.5 sen to 29.5 sen, market debutant Spring Art, Trive Property and NETX were all flat at 25 sen, 1.5 sen, and two sen respectively.

For top gainers, Vstecs was up 14 sen to RM1.20, KESM gained 12 sen to RM8.27 and Sarawak Consolidated gained up 11 sen to RM1.82. The top losers were led by United Plantation which declined 88 sen to RM25.00 and Nestle dipped 80 sen to RM146.10.

The FBM Emas Index was 5.32 points lower at 11,384.06, the FBMT 100 Index dipped 6.04 points to 11,196.01 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 7.15 points to 11,912.65.

The FBM Ace declined 26.61 points to 4,960.17 and the FBM 70 was 5.85 points firmer at 14,093.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 10.67 points to 15,680.74, the Industrial Products & Services Index edged up 0.44 of-a-point to 155.33 and the Plantation Index slid 36.06 points to 6,862.69. — Bernama