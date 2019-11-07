VistaJet is Asia’s best operator for fourth consecutive year

VistaJet also recorded growth year on year, with a 31 per cent increase in new members last year and a 25 per cent rise in flights globally. — Picture via Facebook/VistaJet

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — VistaJet, the first and only global private aviation company has been crowned Asia’s best operator for the fourth consecutive year at the AsBAA Icons of Aviation Awards.

The honour celebrates excellence and recognises best practices in the private aviation industry across the continent and comes following VistaJet’s receipt of the inaugural award for Most Innovative Company last year.

VistaJet is celebrating its 15-year anniversary this year, having transformed from a start-up with two aircraft in Europe to a global aviation unicorn with over 70 long-range jets.

The company has also recorded growth year on year, with a 31 per cent increase in new members last year and a 25 per cent rise in flights globally.

Asia performed strongly with a 26 per cent growth in flights and the momentum continues with the launch of customer-centric programmes including VistaPet and VistaJet World.

Last month, VistaJet announced that it will introduce the first fleet of Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft, entering service from January 2020. The Global 7500 is the largest and longest-range business jet available on the market today. — Bernama