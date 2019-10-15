Hong Kong stocks end lower

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.07 per cent, or 17.92 points, to 26,503.93. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 15 — Hong Kong shares closed with slight losses today following three days of gains, while investors were fretting over the limited scope and lack of detail in last week’s mini China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.07 per cent, or 17.92 points, to 26,503.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.56 per cent, or 16.83 points, to 2,991.05, and the Shenzhen Composite Index — which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange — slipped 1.11 per cent, or 18.38 points, to 1,641.95. — AFP