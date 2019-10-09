Singapore supplier fined S$50,000 for affixing ‘Safety’ marks on unregistered charging adapters

'Safety' mark that is issued for electrical and electronic products tht are registered and have complied with regulations in Singapore. — Enterprise Singapore image via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 — Gadget supplier iPassion Group has been fined S$50,000 (RM151,712) for putting “Safety” stickers on unregistered charging adapters used for personal mobility devices (PMDs) and selling them, trade agency Enterprise Singapore said in a media statement yesterday.

More than 90 per cent of the adapters have since been recalled and more than 900 pieces were seized as part of investigations.

The company was ordered to immediately stop its supply of the charging adapters and recall the affected models, namely XVE-4200200, XVE-5460200, XVE-3740300 and XVE-29402002.

Consumers who have these adapters which were supplied between March 31, 2015 and May 24, 2016 should stop using them immediately and contact iPassion for follow-up options.

For failing to comply with the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations, the company pleaded guilty to 15 charges. It also faced 34 other charges for similar offences and these were taken into consideration by the court.

Investigations began in April 2016 after feedback by a consumer about the charging adapters for PMDs supplied by iPassion. The authorities then found that the firm was selling 30 different models of adapters bearing “Safety” marks when it registered just eight with Enterprise Singapore.

These 30 models of the adapters were sold together with PMDs.

The eight registered models were issued and affixed with a valid “Safety” mark, each bearing a unique eight-digit registration number. The remaining 22 models were not registered but were also affixed with similar “Safety” marks issued to the registered ones.

“Consumers might have been misled to believe that the unregistered adapters met the requirements under (regulations) and complied with (them),” Enterprise Singapore said.

It is not known if the adapters have been linked to any PMD-related fires so far and TODAY has contacted the agency and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more details.

Stressing that consumer safety is of utmost importance, Enterprise Singapore said in its statement: “We take a serious view towards suppliers who do not comply with the requirements under the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations, including those who knowingly or unknowingly affix "Safety" marks on unregistered controlled goods, and will not hesitate to take legal action.”

Under the regulations, suppliers of 33 categories of controlled goods, including charging adapters, must ensure that these products are “type-tested, certified to meet relevant safety standards, registered with Enterprise Singapore, and affixed with a ‘Safety’ mark” before they can be supplied, displayed, and advertised for sale in Singapore, the agency added.

Those found guilty of selling unregistered controlled goods are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 or two years in jail for each offence.

Enterprise Singapore encourages consumers to take into account safety considerations when buying and using charging adapters, such as looking out for a valid “Safety” mark and avoid buying third-party adapters and chargers that are not from original suppliers.

Consumers may report product safety issues to Enterprise Singapore by calling 1800-7733163 or emailing [email protected] — TODAY