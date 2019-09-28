Foodpanda announces new payment scheme for riders from Sept 30

Foodpanda Malaysia managing director Sayantan Das said the company currently has over 12,000 freelance riders across Malaysia and the new payment scheme would provide them with the flexibility to choose when and where they wished to work. — Picture courtesy of foodpanda

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Online food delivery company, Foodpanda, has put in place a new payment scheme for all riders outside the Klang Valley, effective September 30, 2019.

Foodpanda Malaysia managing director Sayantan Das said the company currently has over 12,000 freelance riders across Malaysia and the new payment scheme would provide them with the flexibility to choose when and where they wished to work.

“This system ensures that riders who want to work more have high volumes of deliveries available to them and vice versa. As riders work with Foodpanda on a freelance basis, the revised scheme enables them to earn more income based on the orders they accept,” said Sayantan in a statement today.

He added that Foodpanda had also increased the rate per order that a rider does.

“For example, a rider who previously received RM5 per order will now receive RM7. Riders are also incentivised with a RM100 bonus upon completing 60 hours a week. In addition, they will also receive an extra RM1 per order for all orders between 11pm to 9am daily,” said Sayantan.

He noted that riders would also receive an additional bonus between September 30 and October 6, when they complete a minimum of 80 orders during that period. — Bernama